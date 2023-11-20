Construction of the Washington Aqueduct conduit - Library of Congress photo.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 12:06
|Photo ID:
|8134024
|VIRIN:
|231122-O-ZP796-1568
|Resolution:
|660x425
|Size:
|175.36 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON CITY, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Construction of the Washington Aqueduct conduit [Image 2 of 2], by Cynthia Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Washington Aqueduct releases year-long plan for repairs to the District’s original water conduit
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT