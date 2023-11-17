Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 12:06 Photo ID: 8133995 VIRIN: 220301-O-ZP796-2343 Resolution: 2309x1732 Size: 297.69 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Hometown: WASHINGTON CITY, DC, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Washington Aqueduct releases year-long plan for repairs to the District’s original water conduit [Image 2 of 2], by Cynthia Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.