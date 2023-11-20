Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    709th Assumption of Responibility [Image 3 of 4]

    709th Assumption of Responibility

    GERMANY

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Benjamin Purcey 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Soto assumes responsibility of the 709th Military Police Battalion on November 20th, 2023 in Vilseck, Germany

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 10:25
    Photo ID: 8133729
    VIRIN: 231120-A-OM679-7502
    Resolution: 6302x4201
    Size: 20.45 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 709th Assumption of Responibility [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Benjamin Purcey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    709th Assumption of Responibility
    709th Assumption of Responibility
    709th Assumption of Responibility
    709th Assumption of Responibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Assumption of Reponsibility

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT