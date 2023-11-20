Command Sgt. Maj. Soto assumes responsibility of the 709th Military Police Battalion on November 20th, 2023 in Vilseck, Germany
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 10:25
|Photo ID:
|8133728
|VIRIN:
|231120-A-OM679-4183
|Resolution:
|4480x5740
|Size:
|21.5 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 709th Assumption of Responibility [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Benjamin Purcey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT