Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JRMC Turkey Bowl & Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders [Image 2 of 2]

    JRMC Turkey Bowl &amp; Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Aquino 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    The Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders perform a halftime presentation during the JMRC Turkey Bowl the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Nov. 20, 2023. The Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders participated in a USO tour throughout Germany where they held meet and greets with Soldiers and conducted live performances. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Aquino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 06:08
    Photo ID: 8133361
    VIRIN: 231120-A-XR544-2002
    Resolution: 4502x3001
    Size: 13.87 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRMC Turkey Bowl & Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Christian Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldier Posing With Colts' Mascot
    JRMC Turkey Bowl &amp; Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NFL
    Indianapolis Colts
    Cheerleading
    JMRC
    7ATC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT