U.S. Army Spc. Leonard Beckett, a Visual Information Specialist (46V), and the Indianapolis Colt's mascot, Blue, pose for a photo at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Nov. 20, 2023. The Indianapolis Colts cheer team participated in a USO tour throughout Germany where they held meet and greets with Soldiers and conducted live performances. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Aquino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 06:01 Photo ID: 8133360 VIRIN: 231120-A-XR544-2001 Resolution: 3265x4897 Size: 11.18 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier Posing With Colts' Mascot [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Christian Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.