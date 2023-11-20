U.S. Army Spc. Leonard Beckett, a Visual Information Specialist (46V), and the Indianapolis Colt's mascot, Blue, pose for a photo at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Nov. 20, 2023. The Indianapolis Colts cheer team participated in a USO tour throughout Germany where they held meet and greets with Soldiers and conducted live performances. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 06:01
|Photo ID:
|8133360
|VIRIN:
|231120-A-XR544-2001
|Resolution:
|3265x4897
|Size:
|11.18 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier Posing With Colts' Mascot [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Christian Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
