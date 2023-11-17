U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Bruno, the mascot of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Western Recruiting Region spends time with Marines and families at the Turkey Trot event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 15, 2023. The mascot's job is to boost morale, participate in outreach work and attend events and ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 11.20.2023 21:27 Photo ID: 8132828 VIRIN: 231117-M-JK941-2103 Resolution: 5671x3781 Size: 2.26 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mascot Monday [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Sarah Grawcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.