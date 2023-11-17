Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mascot Monday [Image 3 of 5]

    Mascot Monday

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Grawcock 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jesse Carter-Powell, (center in uniform), the mascot handler and graphics specialist at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, and Pfc. Bruno, the mascot of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Western Recruiting Region participate in the Turkey Trot event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 15, 2023. The mascot's job is to boost morale, participate in outreach work and attend events and ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)

