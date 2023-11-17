Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Trevonn Smith

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trevonn Smith, 36th Maintenance Group noncommissioned officer in charge of Aerospace Ground Equipment supply, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, 36th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Powers, 36th MXG senior enlisted leader, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 15, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

