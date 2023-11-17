Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Trevonn Smith

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam-- U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trevonn Smith, 36th Maintenance Group noncommissioned officer in charge of aerospace ground equipment supply, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 15, 2023.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



As an NCOIC of AGE supply, Smith is in charge of reviewing, processing and tracking mission impaired capability parts for Pacific Air Forces’ largest war reserve material fleet and all remaining tenant units by utilizing an integrated logistics system to find achievement in procuring sustainable Time Compliance Technical Order assets, bench stock, and Department of Defense supply chain operations.



Since arriving to Andersen AFB, Smith embedded himself as the sole supply personnel. His expertise and supply knowledge led to him steering the repair cycle program of Due in From Maintenance assets, turning in 50 critical items to the depot valued at $20,000 and crushed the PACAF standard of four days by averaging a 24-hour turnaround time. Additionally, Smith advanced the wing’s largest bench stock project, validating over 6,000 line items, achieving a 97% stockage rate, garnering his squadron a 98% quality assurance pass rate more than six months consecutively. He took it upon himself to help his teammates by taking on the role of facility manager and unit safety representative to train and instruct job performance and accuracy. Furthermore, Smith initiated a noise dosimetry with the 36th Medical Group to protect 37 AGE Airmen from a hazardous compressor failure. He directed five Airmen to assist with accomplishing 100% hearing test throughout the workday. His actions resulted in flawless test results by Bioenvironmental Health and eliminated a two-year hazard failure throughout AGE’s workspace. Smith coordinated with various organizations to restore the 36th Maintenance Squadron AGE flight’s building post-Typhoon Mawar. He recovered two windows, initiated a $1.5 million roof renovation, and restored two fuel pumps for complete fuel accessibility.



“My favorite part of my job is actually ordering the parts and having them come in and seeing the hard work being put on the equipment that maintains the AGE flight,” said Smith.



Smith’s work ethic did not stop with his primary duties. He maximized financial expertise through completion of three advanced math credit hours towards his Community College of the Air Force degree. This enrichment elevated the 36 MXS Booster Club treasurer. He helped organize six morale events, raising $1,200 for the upcoming 36 MXS Christmas Party.



“It’s extremely important to work hard and lead by example because if you have Airmen that are following you and watching you, you want to give the example and represent the core values,” said Smith.



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Smith!

