Fort Buchanan collaborates with Red Cross Youth Councils

Col. Charles N. Moulton, commander of the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean, met with dozens of students from the Puerto Rico Red Cross Chapter youth councils who gathered at the organization's headquarters on Nov.18 as part of a Red Cross initiative named "Postcards for Heroes." The Red Cross will deliver the postcards to veterans around the island.

