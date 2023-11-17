Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Buchanan collaborates with Red Cross Youth Councils [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort Buchanan collaborates with Red Cross Youth Councils

    PUERTO RICO

    11.18.2023

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Col. Charles N. Moulton, commander of the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean, met with dozens of students from the Puerto Rico Red Cross Chapter youth councils who gathered at the organization's headquarters on Nov.18 as part of a Red Cross initiative named "Postcards for Heroes." The Red Cross will deliver the postcards to veterans around the island.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 15:40
    Photo ID: 8132270
    VIRIN: 231118-A-cc868-1003
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Buchanan collaborates with Red Cross Youth Councils [Image 3 of 3], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Buchanan collaborates with Red Cross Youth Councils
    Fort Buchanan collaborates with Red Cross Youth Councils
    Fort Buchanan collaborates with Red Cross Youth Councils

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Buchanan collaborates with Red Cross Youth Councils

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Postcards for heroes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT