Fort Buchanan collaborates with Red Cross Youth Councils

San Juan, Puerto Rico- Col. Charles N. Moulton, commander of the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean, met with dozens of students from the Puerto Rico Red Cross Chapter youth councils who gathered at the organization's headquarters on Nov. 18 as part of a Red Cross initiative named "Postcards for Heroes." The Red Cross will deliver the postcards to veterans around the island.



"What you are doing today will, at a minimum, bring a moment of joy to a Service member and maybe a cherished memento they hold onto for the whole time they are away from home," said Moulton.



The officer interacted with the students and gave them several ideas for creating the postcards.



"What can you write about? You can remind them of home. You can thank them for their service and sacrifice. You can inspire them with pictures of your school, home, or family," added Moulton.



The youth councils that made the postcards are from St. Mary's School of San Juan, the Caribbean School of Ponce, and the José Gautier Benítez School of Caguas.



"Postcards for Heroes" is one of the many ways the Puerto Rico Red Cross supports the U.S. military and veterans throughout the year. Local Red Cross personnel regularly visit to deliver hygiene items to veterans at the Veterans Hospital and veterans' clinics in Puerto Rico.



Fort Buchanan also supports the Puerto Rico chapter of the American Red Cross by providing office space at the installation, where the Red Cross offers emergency communications procedures, coordination of resilience workshops, and guidance on referrals to other organizations that support military personnel, veterans, and their families.



"Our family members, friends, volunteers, and community are a blessing to our nation and military service members. On behalf of the military members at Fort Buchanan and across the globe, we remain thankful and indebted to you for your gracious support," added Moulton while referring to the collaboration offered by the Red Cross.



Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active duty, Reserve and National Guard military, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Operational Support Center.



The military installation also offers critical services to the Department of Defense civilian population, veterans, retirees, and their families, as well as more than 30 federal agencies in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.