U.S. Air Force Air Commandos compete in the Air Force Special Operations Command Service Member of the Year competition at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 15, 2023. The winner of the competition earned the role of Air Force representative in the United States Special Operations Command SMOY competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 11.20.2023 12:13 Photo ID: 8131706 VIRIN: 231117-F-FC829-1052 Resolution: 6781x4521 Size: 15.71 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SMOY competition comes to an end [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Bailey Wyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.