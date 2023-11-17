Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMOY competition comes to an end [Image 1 of 6]

    SMOY competition comes to an end

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Air Commandos compete in the Air Force Special Operations Command Service Member of the Year competition at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 15, 2023. The winner of the competition earned the role of Air Force representative in the United States Special Operations Command SMOY competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman)

    This work, SMOY competition comes to an end [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Bailey Wyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurlburt Field

