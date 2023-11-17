Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Maritime Forces, U.S. Coast Guard Make $21 Million Drug Seizure in the Gulf of Oman [Image 2 of 2]

    GULF OF OMAN

    11.14.2023

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    231114-N-NO146-1002 GULF OF OMAN (Nov. 14, 2023) Illegal narcotics seized from a stateless vessel are stacked on the deck of the U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) in the Gulf of Oman, Nov. 14. Emlen Tunnell was operating under Combined Task Force 150, one of five task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, the largest multinational naval partnership in the world. CTF 150 focuses on maritime security operations in the Gulf of Oman, Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 08:18
    Photo ID: 8131128
    VIRIN: 231114-N-NO146-1002
    Resolution: 5184x3888
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Maritime Forces, U.S. Coast Guard Make $21 Million Drug Seizure in the Gulf of Oman [Image 2 of 2], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Gulf of Oman
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Combined Maritime Forces
    Drug Seizure

