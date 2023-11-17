231114-N-NO146-1002 GULF OF OMAN (Nov. 14, 2023) Illegal narcotics seized from a stateless vessel are stacked on the deck of the U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) in the Gulf of Oman, Nov. 14. Emlen Tunnell was operating under Combined Task Force 150, one of five task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, the largest multinational naval partnership in the world. CTF 150 focuses on maritime security operations in the Gulf of Oman, Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 11.20.2023 08:18 Photo ID: 8131128 VIRIN: 231114-N-NO146-1002 Resolution: 5184x3888 Size: 2.66 MB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combined Maritime Forces, U.S. Coast Guard Make $21 Million Drug Seizure in the Gulf of Oman [Image 2 of 2], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.