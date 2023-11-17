231114-N-NO146-1001 GULF OF OMAN (Nov. 14, 2023) Coast Guardsmen from the U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) seize illegal narcotics from a stateless vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Nov. 14. Emlen Tunnell was operating under Combined Task Force 150, one of five task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, the largest multinational naval partnership in the world. CTF 150 focuses on maritime security operations in the Gulf of Oman, Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 11.20.2023 08:18 Photo ID: 8131127 VIRIN: 231114-N-NO146-1001 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.72 MB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combined Maritime Forces, U.S. Coast Guard Make $21 Million Drug Seizure in the Gulf of Oman [Image 2 of 2], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.