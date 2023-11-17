Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Hopper (DDG 70) Sailors Perform Maintenance on Machine Guns in the Pacific Ocean [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Hopper (DDG 70) Sailors Perform Maintenance on Machine Guns in the Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen 

    USS Hopper (DDG 70)

    231113-N-EE352-1007
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov.13, 2023) – Gunner’s Mate Seaman Jeffrey Sarver, a native of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, performs corrosion preventative maintenance on a .50 caliber machine gun on the foc’cle aboard Arleigh Burke-class destroyer cruiser USS Grace Hopper (DDG 70) during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2023. ANNUALEX is a multilateral exercise conducted by naval elements of the Royal Australian, Royal Canadian, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and U.S. navies to demonstrate naval interoperability and a joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Hopper, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)

    IMAGE INFO

