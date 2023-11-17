USS Hopper (DDG 70) Sailors Stands Watch in the Pacific Ocean

231113-N-EE352-1003
PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov.13, 2023) – Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Seaman Aaron George, a native of Brooklyn, New York, stands watch on the aft lookout aboard Arleigh Burke-class destroyer cruiser USS Grace Hopper (DDG 70) USS Hopper (DDG 70) during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2023. ANNUALEX is a multilateral exercise conducted by naval elements of the Royal Australian, Royal Canadian, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and U.S. navies to demonstrate naval interoperability and a joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Hopper, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2023 05:46
|Photo ID:
|8131019
|VIRIN:
|231113-N-EE352-1003
|Resolution:
|3810x2536
|Size:
|465.47 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
