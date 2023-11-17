EL CENTRO, Calif. (November 14, 2023) Public information communicators from perspective agencies attend an annual Crisis Communications Joint Training seminar onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro Nov. 14-15, 2023. NAF El Centro supports joint service air combat training and readiness of the Warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2023 02:30
|Photo ID:
|8130808
|VIRIN:
|231115-N-AS200-1215
|Resolution:
|5188x3459
|Size:
|11.45 MB
|Location:
|EL CENTRO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Crisis Communication professionals participate in joint training at California Navy installation [Image 14 of 14], by LTJG Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
