Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Crisis Communication professionals participate in joint training at California Navy installation [Image 1 of 14]

    Crisis Communication professionals participate in joint training at California Navy installation

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis 

    Naval Air Facility El Centro

    231115-N-AS200-1208 EL CENTRO, Calif. (November 15, 2023) Bill Davis, senior training specialist - executive programs, Texas A&M University, delivers remarks to public information members attending an annual Crisis Communications Joint Training seminar onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro Nov. 14-15, 2023. NAF El Centro supports joint service air combat training and readiness of the Warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 02:30
    Photo ID: 8130793
    VIRIN: 231115-N-AS200-1208
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 9.38 MB
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crisis Communication professionals participate in joint training at California Navy installation [Image 14 of 14], by LTJG Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Crisis Communication professionals participate in joint training at California Navy installation
    Crisis Communication professionals participate in joint training at California Navy installation
    Crisis Communication professionals participate in joint training at California Navy installation
    Crisis Communication professionals participate in joint training at California Navy installation
    Crisis Communication professionals participate in joint training at California Navy installation
    Crisis Communication professionals participate in joint training at California Navy installation
    Crisis Communication professionals participate in joint training at California Navy installation
    Crisis Communication professionals participate in joint training at California Navy installation
    Crisis Communication professionals participate in joint training at California Navy installation
    Crisis Communication professionals participate in joint training at California Navy installation
    Crisis Communication professionals participate in joint training at California Navy installation
    Crisis Communication professionals participate in joint training at California Navy installation
    Crisis Communication professionals participate in joint training at California Navy installation
    Crisis Communication professionals participate in joint training at California Navy installation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Training
    NAF El Centro
    Crisis Communication
    NR-NPASE-W

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT