Soldiers in basic training complete the Rite of Passage ceremony at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, May 11, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2023 21:51
|Photo ID:
|8130503
|VIRIN:
|230511-A-ZV876-1204
|Resolution:
|3071x2299
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Be All You Can Be [Image 2 of 2], by SGT David Resnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT