Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Be All You Can Be [Image 2 of 2]

    Be All You Can Be

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. David Resnick 

    Secretary of the Army

    A U.S. Army Drill Sergeant shapes the beret of a Soldier in basic training upon the completion of a Rite of Passage ceremony at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, May 11, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.19.2023 21:51
    Photo ID: 8130504
    VIRIN: 230511-A-ZV876-1392
    Resolution: 4096x2731
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Be All You Can Be [Image 2 of 2], by SGT David Resnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Be All You Can Be
    Be All You Can Be

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Basic Training
    Drill Sergeant
    Be All You Can Be

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT