    NYC Veterans Day parade 2023 [Image 14 of 19]

    NYC Veterans Day parade 2023

    MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    United States Marine Corps marching band perform as they play down Fifth Avenue in the New York City annual Veterans Day parade on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

    The U.S. Army served as the featured service branch, with Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy A. George participating in the wreath laying ceremony at the Eternal Light Flagstaff before the start of the parade and viewing the marchers from the reviewing stand.

    The parade commemorated key military anniversaries including the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, the 50th anniversary of U.S. withdrawal from Vietnam, the 40th anniversary of the Beirut barracks bombing and Grenada invasion, and the 30th anniversary of the Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia.

    Billed as the nation’s largest Veterans Day event with over 20,000 marchers in three hundred elements, the NYC parade has been a Veterans Day tradition since 1919. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.18.2023 21:38
    Photo ID: 8129883
    VIRIN: 231111-A-LO645-2623
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 6.92 MB
    Location: MANHATTAN, NY, US 
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US
    TAGS

    Army Chief of Staff
    USMC
    NYC
    Veterans Day Parade
    Veterans
    US Army

