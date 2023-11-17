United States Marine Corps color guard marched down Fifth Avenue in the New York City annual Veterans Day parade on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.



The U.S. Army served as the featured service branch, with Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy A. George participating in the wreath laying ceremony at the Eternal Light Flagstaff before the start of the parade and viewing the marchers from the reviewing stand.



The parade commemorated key military anniversaries including the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, the 50th anniversary of U.S. withdrawal from Vietnam, the 40th anniversary of the Beirut barracks bombing and Grenada invasion, and the 30th anniversary of the Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia.



Billed as the nation’s largest Veterans Day event with over 20,000 marchers in three hundred elements, the NYC parade has been a Veterans Day tradition since 1919. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 11.18.2023 Photo ID: 8129882 Location: MANHATTAN, NY, US This work, NYC Veterans Day parade 2023 [Image 19 of 19], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.