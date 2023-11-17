NAS JRB Fort Worth Change of Command Ceremony

CAPT Mark McLean bid a farewell to Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth on Nov. 16, as he retired after 27 years of dedicated service. The retirement ceremony also marked a change in command, as CAPT Beau Hufstetler assumed the role of Commanding Officer of NAS JRB Fort Worth.

