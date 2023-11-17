Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS JRB Fort Worth Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    NAS JRB Fort Worth Change of Command Ceremony

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kryzentia Richards 

    Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base

    CAPT Mark McLean bid a farewell to Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth on Nov. 16, as he retired after 27 years of dedicated service. The retirement ceremony also marked a change in command, as CAPT Beau Hufstetler assumed the role of Commanding Officer of NAS JRB Fort Worth.

    Navy Reserve
    Change of Command
    NAS JRB Fort Worth

