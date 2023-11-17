USACE Buffalo District Hosts Turkmenistani Water Managers for International Exchange

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District hosts visitors from Turkmenistan participating in the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program at the district headquarters for presentations, in Buffalo, New York, Nov. 17, 2023. USACE Buffalo District team members shared information on dredging, beneficial use of dredged material, and U.S.-Canada partnership on the Great Lakes to meet DoS objectives of exploring environmental policies, partnerships and transboundary initiatives, and usage strategies for water resources. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

