    USACE Buffalo District Hosts Turkmenistani Water Managers for International Exchange [Image 1 of 4]

    USACE Buffalo District Hosts Turkmenistani Water Managers for International Exchange

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Ryan Campbell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District hosts visitors from Turkmenistan participating in the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program at the Times Beach Nature Preserve in Buffalo, New York, Nov. 17, 2023. USACE Buffalo District team members shared information on dredging, beneficial use of dredged material, and U.S.-Canada partnership on the Great Lakes to meet DoS objectives of exploring environmental policies, partnerships and transboundary initiatives, and usage strategies for water resources. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

    usace
    turkmenistan
    buffalo district

