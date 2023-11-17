U.S. Marines with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, are tested on bearing, knowledge, and standards by Lt. Col. Gregg Curley, Battalion Commanding Officer, during the Battalion Commander Inspection on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., November 17, 2023. During the final inspection, the new Marines are tested on knowledge, standards, and history taught throughout recruit training.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 13:08 Photo ID: 8128672 VIRIN: 231117-M-CV013-4020 Resolution: 2843x4264 Size: 813.12 KB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lima Company Conducts their Final Inspection Before Graduation [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Jacqueline Kliewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.