    Lima Company Conducts their Final Inspection Before Graduation [Image 4 of 4]

    Lima Company Conducts their Final Inspection Before Graduation

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, are tested on bearing, knowledge, and standards by Lt. Col. Gregg Curley, Battalion Commanding Officer, during the Battalion Commander Inspection on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., November 17, 2023. During the final inspection, the new Marines are tested on knowledge, standards, and history taught throughout recruit training.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)

