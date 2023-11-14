Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMLOG WESTPAC Hosts U.S. Army Commanding General 8th Theater Sustainment Command [Image 1 of 2]

    COMLOG WESTPAC Hosts U.S. Army Commanding General 8th Theater Sustainment Command

    SINGAPORE

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heath Zeigler 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    231113-N-JC800-2024 SINGAPORE (Nov. 13, 2023) – Rear Adm. Mark A Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73), left, hosts U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, Commanding General 8th Theater Sustainment Command, right, at Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI). COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

