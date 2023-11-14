231113-N-JC800-2017 SINGAPORE (Nov. 13, 2023) – Rear Adm. Mark A Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73), left, gives a tour of the Joint Logistics Operations Center (JLOC) to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, Commanding General 8th Theater Sustainment Command, right, at Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI). COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.13.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 02:05 Photo ID: 8127694 VIRIN: 231113-N-JC800-2017 Resolution: 8049x5366 Size: 7.31 MB Location: SG Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMLOG WESTPAC Hosts U.S. Army Commanding General 8th Theater Sustainment Command [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.