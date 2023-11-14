Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exploring Misawa’s legal office and ADC’s mission [Image 5 of 5]

    Exploring Misawa’s legal office and ADC’s mission

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, plays the role of a defense attorney and argues the legitimacy of the simulated defendant during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 2, 2023. The mock trial lasts about 30 minutes
    and the participants went through a series of events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 01:10
    Photo ID: 8127647
    VIRIN: 231102-F-TF852-1048
    Resolution: 6711x4479
    Size: 6.82 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exploring Misawa’s legal office and ADC’s mission [Image 5 of 5], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    35FW
    35th FW
    Team Misawa

