The French Consulate from Houston, Texas awarded 36th Infantry Division WWII veteran, Edward Reed, 101, with the French Legion of Honor for his heroic acts and participation in campaigns and battles throughout France, Nov. 15, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas.



Maj. Gen. Win Burkett, 36th Infantry Division commander, and Command Sergeant Major Jose Escobedo attended the intimate award ceremony in Reed’s home alongside Division Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion-141st Infantry Regiment.



“Command Sergeant Maj. Escobedo, the Soldiers from the 3-141 and I had the distinct privilege to be with Mr. Ed Reed and his family as he received the Legion of Honor from the French consulate for his service as part of the 36th Infantry Division where he served in an artillery unit’s command post as Message Center Chief during a series of WWII campaigns and battles,” said Burkett.



“Thank you for opening up your home to us.”



Reed was involved in a series of intense battles from the time he arrived in the Mediterranean theater, April 2, 1943 leading up to the last major battle in France where his unit was at Wissembourg, March 23, 1945, before their crossing of the Rhine River.



The service and sacrifice of his valiant acts contributed to the foundation and storied legacy of the 36th Infantry Division.



Photos courtesy of Capt. Matthew Bailey

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 21:38 Photo ID: 8127494 VIRIN: 231115-Z-DH023-9933 Resolution: 2049x1536 Size: 1.23 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, French Consulate awards 36th Infantry Division WWII veteran Legion of Honor medal [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.