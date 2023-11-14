15th Wing hosts Combat Dining-out

Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., 15th Wing command chief, runs through an obstacle course during a 15th Wing dining-out at JBPHH, Hawaii, Nov. 9, 2023. Thompson Jr. was the first to complete the obstacle course during the team building event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 Location: JBPHH, HI, US