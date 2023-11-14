Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Wing hosts Combat Dining-out [Image 6 of 7]

    15th Wing hosts Combat Dining-out

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Jordan Travis, 647th Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader, tosses water balloons during a 15th Wing dining-out at JBPHH, Hawaii, Nov. 9, 2023. Participants utilized water balloons, water guns, and a water truck during the traditional event, creating a more challenging environment for individuals going through the obstacle course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 21:10
    tradition
    air force
    15th Wing
    dining-out

