Chief Master Sgt. Jordan Travis, 647th Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader, tosses water balloons during a 15th Wing dining-out at JBPHH, Hawaii, Nov. 9, 2023. Participants utilized water balloons, water guns, and a water truck during the traditional event, creating a more challenging environment for individuals going through the obstacle course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 21:10
|Photo ID:
|8127473
|VIRIN:
|231109-F-JA727-1019
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|16.2 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th Wing hosts Combat Dining-out [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
