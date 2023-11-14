Moody AFB conducts live fire ICTs during Mosaic Tiger 24-1

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Wing refuel an A-10C Thunderbolt II during an Integrated Combat Turn (ICT) at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Nov. 15, 2023, during exercise Mosaic Tiger 24-1. An ICT consists of refueling and rearming an aircraft simultaneously. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

