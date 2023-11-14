U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Wing refuel an A-10C Thunderbolt II during an Integrated Combat Turn (ICT) at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Nov. 15, 2023, during exercise Mosaic Tiger 24-1. An ICT consists of refueling and rearming an aircraft simultaneously. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 18:11
|Photo ID:
|8127296
|VIRIN:
|231115-F-JS667-1213
|Resolution:
|3553x2663
|Size:
|5.09 MB
|Location:
|AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Moody AFB conducts live fire ICTs during Mosaic Tiger 24-1 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Moody Airmen use Mosaic Tiger 24-1 to dust off MOPP procedures
