    Moody AFB conducts live fire ICTs during Mosaic Tiger 24-1 [Image 4 of 4]

    Moody AFB conducts live fire ICTs during Mosaic Tiger 24-1

    AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Wing refuel an A-10C Thunderbolt II during an Integrated Combat Turn (ICT) at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Nov. 15, 2023, during exercise Mosaic Tiger 24-1. An ICT consists of refueling and rearming an aircraft simultaneously. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 18:11
    Photo ID: 8127296
    VIRIN: 231115-F-JS667-1213
    Resolution: 3553x2663
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moody AFB conducts live fire ICTs during Mosaic Tiger 24-1 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Moody AFB
    Avon Park
    Mosaic Tiger 24-1
    MT24-1

