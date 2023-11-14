Moody Airmen use Mosaic Tiger 24-1 to dust off MOPP procedures

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 74th Rescue Generation Squadron don Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear during exercise Mosaic Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Nov. 15, 2023. This exercise tested the ability for Airmen to rapidly execute their mission while wearing MOPP gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

