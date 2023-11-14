Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody Airmen use Mosaic Tiger 24-1 to dust off MOPP procedures [Image 3 of 4]

    Moody Airmen use Mosaic Tiger 24-1 to dust off MOPP procedures

    AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 74th Rescue Generation Squadron don Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear during exercise Mosaic Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Nov. 15, 2023. This exercise tested the ability for Airmen to rapidly execute their mission while wearing MOPP gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

