Army Community Service, the Fort Jackson Education Center and the Transition Assistance Program collaborated to present the Education and Career Fair, which brought more than 60 employment and education opportunities to transitioning service members, their Families and the Fort Jackson Community, Nov. 7.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 15:42
|Photo ID:
|8127013
|VIRIN:
|231107-A-JU979-4929
|Resolution:
|5264x3394
|Size:
|10.39 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 231107-A-JU979-4929 [Image 2 of 2], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fair empowers and educates transitioning soldiers, family members
Fort Jackson
