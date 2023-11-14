231107-A-JU979-4929

Army Community Service, the Fort Jackson Education Center and the Transition Assistance Program collaborated to present the Education and Career Fair, which brought more than 60 employment and education opportunities to transitioning service members, their Families and the Fort Jackson Community, Nov. 7.

