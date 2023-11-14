Fair empowers and educates transitioning soldiers, family members

Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | Army Community Service, the Fort Jackson Education Center and the Transition...... read more read more Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | Army Community Service, the Fort Jackson Education Center and the Transition Assistance Program collaborated to present the Education and Career Fair, which brought more than 60 employment and education opportunities to transitioning service members, their Families and the Fort Jackson Community, Nov. 7. see less | View Image Page

Army Community Service, the Fort Jackson Education Center, and the Transition Assistance Program collaborated to present the Education and Career Fair, which brought more than 60 employment and educational opportunities to transitioning service members, their Families and the Fort Jackson Community, Nov. 7.

The fair aimed to educate attendees about various school opportunities tailored to their interests, experience, and location.

“We have something for everyone,” said Carolyn Andrews, transition services manager for the Transition Assistance Program on Fort Jackson. “We have construction, information technology, human resources, finance, the police force, and more. We have a wide variety.”

For transitioning Soldiers, the focus was to match them with meaningful employment that utilizes their skills, interests and education they’ve obtained throughout their careers.

With 36 employment opportunities and 30 education institutions present, the event provided a rich source of future prospects for all those in attendance.

“We have over 30 schools, ranging from various trade schools all the way up to doctorate programs, and they’re all Military Friendly Schools,” said Veronica Fields-Cox, education services officer. “So if you’re active duty, they take tuition assistance. If you’re a military spouse, they take MyCAA.”

The Education Fair provided a crucial platform for face-to-face interactions between employers, educational institutions, job seekers, and prospective students. The large-scale Education and Career Fairs are held twice per year, with the next one scheduled for May. In the meantime, smaller events will happen on a continuing basis at the Education Center, said Fields-Cox.

“For children of service members, we also have resources for them at the Education Center, said Fields-Cox. “We have academic counselors that can talk to them, testing to help determine what field works for them and we also have labs which teach them skills and information. We’re here to set everyone up for success.”

The Education and Career Fair stands as a testament to one of the many ways resources throughout the Army are dedicated to supporting Soldiers by ensuring a successful transition into civilian life through education and employment opportunities.

For those who missed the Education and Career Fair, the Education Center welcomes visitors at their headquarters, 4600 Strom Thurmond Blvd, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.