Brennan Cox, a new U.S. Air Force enlisted recruit, recites the oath of enlistment in front of family and friends at the Military Entrance Processing Station in Spokane, Wash., Nov. 14, 2023. Brennan’s father, Ross, served as an infantryman in the U.S. Army and received a Purple Heart medal for injuries sustained by an improvised explosive device while deployed in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 15:39 Photo ID: 8126968 VIRIN: 231114-F-ZZ000-1002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.54 MB Location: SPOKANE, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Service With Purpose: Son of Purple Heart Combat Vet Enlists to ‘Bring Dads Home to Their Families’ [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.