Brennan Cox, a new U.S. Air Force enlisted recruit, recites the oath of enlistment in front of family and friends at the Military Entrance Processing Station in Spokane, Wash., Nov. 14, 2023. Brennan’s father, Ross, served as an infantryman in the U.S. Army and received a Purple Heart medal for injuries sustained by an improvised explosive device while deployed in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 15:39
|Photo ID:
|8126968
|VIRIN:
|231114-F-ZZ000-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|SPOKANE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Service With Purpose: Son of Purple Heart Combat Vet Enlists to ‘Bring Dads Home to Their Families’ [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Service With Purpose: Son of Purple Heart Combat Vet Enlists to ‘Bring Dads Home to Their Families’
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT