Service With Purpose: Son of Purple Heart Combat Vet Enlists to ‘Bring Dads Home to Their Families’

Ross Cox, U.S. Army combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, and his son, Brennan, pose for a photo after Brennan recited the oath of enlistment to join the U.S. Air Force at the Military Entrance Processing Station in Spokane, Wash., Nov. 14, 2023. Following the swear-in ceremony, Brennan traveled to attend basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
