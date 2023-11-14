Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service With Purpose: Son of Purple Heart Combat Vet Enlists to ‘Bring Dads Home to Their Families’ [Image 1 of 2]

    Service With Purpose: Son of Purple Heart Combat Vet Enlists to ‘Bring Dads Home to Their Families’

    SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    Ross Cox, U.S. Army combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, and his son, Brennan, pose for a photo after Brennan recited the oath of enlistment to join the U.S. Air Force at the Military Entrance Processing Station in Spokane, Wash., Nov. 14, 2023. Following the swear-in ceremony, Brennan traveled to attend basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Service With Purpose: Son of Purple Heart Combat Vet Enlists to ‘Bring Dads Home to Their Families’
    Service With Purpose: Son of Purple Heart Combat Vet Enlists to ‘Bring Dads Home to Their Families’

    Purple Heart
    Veteran
    Amputee
    IED
    Air Force Recruiting
    Generational Service

