Ross Cox, U.S. Army combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, and his son, Brennan, pose for a photo after Brennan recited the oath of enlistment to join the U.S. Air Force at the Military Entrance Processing Station in Spokane, Wash., Nov. 14, 2023. Following the swear-in ceremony, Brennan traveled to attend basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 15:39 Photo ID: 8126966 VIRIN: 231114-F-ZZ000-1001 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.21 MB Location: SPOKANE, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Service With Purpose: Son of Purple Heart Combat Vet Enlists to ‘Bring Dads Home to Their Families’ [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.