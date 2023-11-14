Office spaces are assembled as construction of the new 325th Fighter Wing Headquarters facility nears completion at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 15, 2023. The headquarters facility will house the front office staff and several other Wing Staff Agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 15:42
|Photo ID:
|8126947
|VIRIN:
|231114-F-NF392-1002
|Resolution:
|8088x5392
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 325th Fighter Wing Headquarters facility [Image 4 of 4], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT