    325th Fighter Wing Headquarters Facility [Image 1 of 4]

    325th Fighter Wing Headquarters Facility

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The new 325th Fighter Wing Headquarters facility awaits finishing touches at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 15, 2023. The building is rated to withstand wind speeds of up to 165 mph, which will aid in protecting Tyndall’s mission when faced with potential future natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

