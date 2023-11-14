The new 325th Fighter Wing Headquarters facility awaits finishing touches at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 15, 2023. The building is rated to withstand wind speeds of up to 165 mph, which will aid in protecting Tyndall’s mission when faced with potential future natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 15:42
|Photo ID:
|8126945
|VIRIN:
|231114-F-NF392-1000
|Resolution:
|7988x5325
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 325th Fighter Wing Headquarters Facility [Image 4 of 4], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
