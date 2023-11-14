The new 325th Fighter Wing Headquarters facility awaits finishing touches at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 15, 2023. The building is rated to withstand wind speeds of up to 165 mph, which will aid in protecting Tyndall’s mission when faced with potential future natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

