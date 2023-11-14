Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth delivers a speech to the American Grand Strategy about the all-volunteer force at Duke University, NC, November 15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Mejia)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 15:23
|Photo ID:
|8126942
|VIRIN:
|231115-A-AP390-9759
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|602.59 KB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SecArmy Wormuth Delivers Speech at American Grand Strategy [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Brandy Nicole Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT