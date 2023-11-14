Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecArmy Wormuth Delivers Speech at American Grand Strategy [Image 2 of 2]

    SecArmy Wormuth Delivers Speech at American Grand Strategy

    NC, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brandy Nicole Mejia 

    Secretary of the Army

    Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth delivers a speech to the American Grand Strategy about the all-volunteer force at Duke University, NC, November 15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Mejia)

