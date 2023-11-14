Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth takes a question from a cadet after delivering a speech to the American Grand Strategy about the all-volunteer force at Duke University, NC on November 15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Mejia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 15:23 Photo ID: 8126918 VIRIN: 231115-A-AP390-4027 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 660.75 KB Location: DURHAN, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SecArmy Wormuth Delivers Speech at American Grand Strategy [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Brandy Nicole Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.