Gilford Middle School gives NH Guardsman giant 'thank you'

From left, Jack Donovan, a Gilford Middle School teacher, recognizes Sgt. 1st Class Rick Frost of New Hampshire National Guard Counterdrug Program on behalf of a class of fifth graders July 19, 2023, at the state military reservation in Concord, N.H. Students crafted a giant thank-you card for Frost for instructing their 10-week Drug Abuse Resistance Education course. Counterdrug has worked closely with NH State Police D.A.R.E. coordinators for about three years to help administer the statewide program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

