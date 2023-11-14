Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gilford Middle School gives NH Guardsman giant 'thank you' [Image 1 of 2]

    Gilford Middle School gives NH Guardsman giant 'thank you'

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    From left, Jack Donovan, a teacher at Gilford Middle School, recognizes Sgt. 1st Class Rick Frost of the New Hampshire National Guard Counterdrug Program on behalf of Drug Abuse Resistance Education students July 19, 2023, at the state military reservation in Concord, N.H. Frost recently instructed a 10-week D.A.R.E. course at the school, for which the class crafted a giant thank-you card. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

