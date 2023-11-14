From left, Jack Donovan, a teacher at Gilford Middle School, recognizes Sgt. 1st Class Rick Frost of the New Hampshire National Guard Counterdrug Program on behalf of Drug Abuse Resistance Education students July 19, 2023, at the state military reservation in Concord, N.H. Frost recently instructed a 10-week D.A.R.E. course at the school, for which the class crafted a giant thank-you card. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 08:59 Photo ID: 8126051 VIRIN: 230719-Z-HA185-1010 Resolution: 4933x3523 Size: 1.92 MB Location: CONCORD, NH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gilford Middle School gives NH Guardsman giant 'thank you' [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.