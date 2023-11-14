Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. Daniel Hokanson visits with Army and Air National Guard aviators in South Carolina [Image 2 of 2]

    Gen. Daniel Hokanson visits with Army and Air National Guard aviators in South Carolina

    JOINT BASE MCENTIRE, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Capt. Jon LaDue 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, discusses the future of aviation with Soldiers and Airmen of the South Carolina National Guard Nov. 15 at the Joint Forces Armed Reserve Center, Joint Base McEntire, S.C. Hokanson, a command pilot with more than 2,600 flying hours, detailed his vision for the future of National Guard aviation, including aircraft modernization, enhanced training, and integration of allies and partners. (Air National Guard photo by Capt. Jon LaDue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 06:40
    Photo ID: 8125969
    VIRIN: 231115-Z-QR831-1005
    Resolution: 5848x3899
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCENTIRE, SC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Daniel Hokanson visits with Army and Air National Guard aviators in South Carolina [Image 2 of 2], by Capt. Jon LaDue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gen. Daniel Hokanson visits with Army and Air National Guard aviators in South Carolina
    Gen. Daniel Hokanson visits with Army and Air National Guard aviators in South Carolina

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    CNGB
    National Guard
    SCNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT