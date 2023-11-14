Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, discusses the future of aviation with Soldiers and Airmen of the South Carolina National Guard Nov. 15 at the Joint Forces Armed Reserve Center, Joint Base McEntire, S.C. Hokanson, a command pilot with more than 2,600 flying hours, detailed his vision for the future of National Guard aviation, including aircraft modernization, enhanced training, and integration of allies and partners. (Air National Guard photo by Capt. Jon LaDue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 06:40 Photo ID: 8125969 VIRIN: 231115-Z-QR831-1005 Resolution: 5848x3899 Size: 4.33 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCENTIRE, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gen. Daniel Hokanson visits with Army and Air National Guard aviators in South Carolina [Image 2 of 2], by Capt. Jon LaDue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.