Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. Daniel Hokanson visits with Army and Air National Guard aviators in South Carolina [Image 1 of 2]

    Gen. Daniel Hokanson visits with Army and Air National Guard aviators in South Carolina

    JOINT BASE MCENTIRE, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Capt. Jon LaDue 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, discusses Army aviation with Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ean Laubach, UH-64 pilot with the South Carolina Army National Guard, Nov. 15, 2023, at Joint Base McEntire, S.C. Earlier in the day, Hokanson discussed the future of Army aviation with a group of Soldiers, Airmen, and a Marine from South Carolina, Alaska, Texas, and Utah National Guard units. (Air National Guard photo by Capt. Jon LaDue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 06:40
    Photo ID: 8125949
    VIRIN: 231115-Z-QR831-1013
    Resolution: 5055x4044
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCENTIRE, SC, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Daniel Hokanson visits with Army and Air National Guard aviators in South Carolina [Image 2 of 2], by Capt. Jon LaDue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gen. Daniel Hokanson visits with Army and Air National Guard aviators in South Carolina
    Gen. Daniel Hokanson visits with Army and Air National Guard aviators in South Carolina

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    CNGB
    Apache
    National Guard
    SCNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT