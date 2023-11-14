Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, discusses Army aviation with Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ean Laubach, UH-64 pilot with the South Carolina Army National Guard, Nov. 15, 2023, at Joint Base McEntire, S.C. Earlier in the day, Hokanson discussed the future of Army aviation with a group of Soldiers, Airmen, and a Marine from South Carolina, Alaska, Texas, and Utah National Guard units. (Air National Guard photo by Capt. Jon LaDue)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 06:40
|Photo ID:
|8125949
|VIRIN:
|231115-Z-QR831-1013
|Resolution:
|5055x4044
|Size:
|4.72 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCENTIRE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen. Daniel Hokanson visits with Army and Air National Guard aviators in South Carolina [Image 2 of 2], by Capt. Jon LaDue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
