Gen. Daniel Hokanson visits with Army and Air National Guard aviators in South Carolina

Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, discusses Army aviation with Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ean Laubach, UH-64 pilot with the South Carolina Army National Guard, Nov. 15, 2023, at Joint Base McEntire, S.C. Earlier in the day, Hokanson discussed the future of Army aviation with a group of Soldiers, Airmen, and a Marine from South Carolina, Alaska, Texas, and Utah National Guard units. (Air National Guard photo by Capt. Jon LaDue)

